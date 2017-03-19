Former Chicago Bears great Gale Sayers is battling dementia

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown Pause

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

6:25 Chad Holbrook recaps USC's series-clinching win over Tennessee

1:06 Will Muschamp recaps scrimmage, gives spring injury report

1:23 St Patricks Day in Five Points- What is your beverage of choice?

1:53 Gamecocks women see a similar squad in physical Arizona State