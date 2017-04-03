Sports

April 3, 2017 11:54 PM

Too many fouls: Even LeBron James struggled to watch the NCAA championship game

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Monday night’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament title game promised an intriguing match-up of two of the best teams in the country — college basketball power North Carolina and upstart Gonzaga.

Instead, the most talked-about part of North Carolina’s 71-65 victory was the officiating.

Even Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James had to vent about the excessive whistles and stoppages of play.

Officials called 44 fouls in the game, 22 on each team. The teams shot a combined 52 free throws, 26 for each team. Due to all the fouls, the game lacked rhythm for much of the second half — and made viewing difficult for those at home.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bianca Cuevas-Moore locked down Bulldogs' Morgan William

View more video

Sports Videos