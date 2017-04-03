Too many fouls: Even LeBron James struggled to watch the NCAA championship game

Monday night’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament title game promised an intriguing match-up of two of the best teams in the country — college basketball power North Carolina and upstart Gonzaga.
Instead, the most talked-about part of North Carolina’s 71-65 victory was the officiating.
Even Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James had to vent about the excessive whistles and stoppages of play.
Man I can't watch this anymore man! I would like to see the kids decide who wins the game! I mean Bruh!! Smh— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017
I take that back I will watch the rest cause i won't cheat the kids but this is crazy!— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017
Officials called 44 fouls in the game, 22 on each team. The teams shot a combined 52 free throws, 26 for each team. Due to all the fouls, the game lacked rhythm for much of the second half — and made viewing difficult for those at home.
Refs tried stealing the stage, called touch fouls instead of letting them play https://t.co/g70gxvUVKm— J. Star (@jswizzle7) April 4, 2017
The refs ruined what could have been a great national championship game. Too many fouls. Really a shame that Collins never got to play.— Robert Perea (@LCGirlsHoops) April 4, 2017
NCAA please go to 6 fouls or tell the refs to chill. Thanks.--Everyone— Phil (@TheRealPhilQ) April 4, 2017
Shout out to the refs. Managed to call insane number of fouls, and yet have a very rough, physical game. Well done. #inconsistency— Darrick Johnson (@darrickjohnson) April 4, 2017
Sloppy game...refs too.. One of the worst officiated games of the season. At one point more fouls than baskets... #nationalchampionship— Lisa Kerney (@LisaKerneyESPN) April 4, 2017
Thanks for ruining the second half refs. Phantom FlAgrant, fouls every second , etc. Terrible to watch, should be ashamed— Zack (@YankeesGod2722) April 4, 2017
Way too many fouls called though. Refs out there doing too much.— Devin Steward (@DvonTheGreat) April 4, 2017
