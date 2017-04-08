Romo’s retirement may come to quick end as rumors swirl he’ll suit up for Mavericks

1:14 Clemson NFL Pro Day highlights Pause

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

2:39 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 win over Vanderbilt

0:58 Dawn Staley throws out first pitch for Gamecocks

1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown