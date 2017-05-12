Mom thinks he’ll be doctor and NFL player. With 8 Ivy League offers, he’s on his way

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:48 Sindarius Thornwell enjoys NBA interviews, reveals favorite team Pause 0:55 Can't pronounce Jamyest? Just call him Jam 0:58 If Will Muschamp could add a former Gamecock to this year's roster, who would it be? 0:46 PJ Dozier explains how he made decision to stay in NBA Draft 1:12 A look at the Pop-up drive in theater coming to Columbia: FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Commercial 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 2:26 Independant Fashion Retailer Ashley Barber talks LuLaRoe 4:31 South Carolina's Fort Sumter and the start of the Civil War Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Video: Jahmir Smith, a junior at Lee Senior High School, excels on the football field and in the classroom. Smith rushed for 2,130 yards in 2016. He also has a 4.3 GPA and has been offered scholarships from all of the Ivy League Schools. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com