For Mother’s Day, about a dozen buzzworthy Panthers, Hornets social media posts

The traditions that mark Mother’s Day in the United States have changed since Anna Jarvis came up with the idea in the early 20th century.
Still, family get-togethers, flowers, cards, letters, calls and now, social media posts, all give ways to tell the women who raised us what they mean to us.
All of us, including pro athletes, have unique relationships with our parents.
In that spirit, here’s a baker’s dozen of noteworthy social media posts from Charlotte’s NBA and NFL athletes (plus a mascot and cheerleaders) or ones that included them.
First off, Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker’s mother, Andrea Walker, lets us know that her son’s asthma helped shape his personality when he was young.
“He was always sick,” she recalled, but that just drew them more closely together.
"All guys are close to their moms, or SHOULD BE at least." -@KembaWalker on being a Mama's boy.— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day, moms of #BuzzCity! pic.twitter.com/lB5i93FvqR
Several Hornets – Cody Zeller, Frank Kaminsky, Walker and Marvin Williams, teamed up for this montage video.
Wishing all of the incredible moms in #BuzzCity a very Happy Mother's Day! pic.twitter.com/yLhJIvKSV3— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 14, 2017
From the Panthers, we’ll start with Sir Purr. No idea who this little mama is, but she sure is cute, huh?
#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/vqR3Tf4n8L— Sir Purr (@SirPurr) May 14, 2017
Panthers rookies got in on the action. Here’s a post from top draft pick Christian McCaffrey.
And you may have seen these folks around town. Here’s former Charlotte 49ers and Independence High star Austin Duke’s post.
Via @TheAus10Duke: "My mom truly loves me unconditionally. Even when I feel like I don't deserve to be loved; she still loves me!" pic.twitter.com/Rr3KbNeVkZ— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2017
From the veterans, Jonathan Stewart, Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis included their children and shared warm thoughts about how special the mothers of their children – and in Olsen’s case, his mom also – are.
From @Jonathanstewar1: "Natalie is a wonderful mother because she's a natural! She's full of compassion and love" pic.twitter.com/CdLtVnvyhS— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2017
Via @gregolsen88: "I’ve been surrounded by incredible mothers and strong women my entire life. I am the man I am today because of them." pic.twitter.com/0jx5Gf8bE3— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2017
.@ThomasDavisSDTM: "Kelly is a terrific mom: loving, compassionate. She's dedicated to making sure her kids have all that life has to offer" pic.twitter.com/PRAlDfzOr2— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2017
Quarterback Cam Newton shared how much he appreciates Kia Proctor, the mother of his two children, along with her stylish photo.
tö thë wömâñ thât hâš âlöt öf üñkñöwñš öf whât šhë mëâñš tö më, HÅ₽₽Ÿ MØTHËRš DÅŸ❕ NØ MÅTTËR ₩HÅT öür rëlâtįöñšhįp štâtüš įš į wįll ŁØVË ŸØŪ TØ THË DÅŸ į dįë bë¢âüšë ÿöü hâvë gįvëñ më thë bëšt 2THįNGš tö ëvër hâppëñ tö më. ŸØŪ ÅRË ÅN ŪMßËŁ1ËVÅßŁË MØTHËR tö öür bëâütįfül kįdš. į wâñt tö THÅNK ŸØŪ för ÿöür ₽ÅTįËN€Ë, į âm grâtëfül för ÿöür GRÅ€Ë, įm jñ lövë wįth ÿöür $₩ÅG, âñd möšt įmpörtâñtlÿ įm THÅNKFŪŁ FØR ŸØŪ❕ "į wâñt tö thâñk ÿöü; bë¢âüšë ÿöü mâdë më hüštlë" -fütürë #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #âMØTHËRöf3ñëvërŁØØKËDšöGØØD #mÿßÅßŸmömmâHÅRDËRthâñÅŁØTöfŸØŪkįllâš #hâppÿMØTHËRŠdâÿTØthëßËÅŪT1FŪŁmömšÅŁŁövër
The TopCats’ put together a photo montage that includes some of the Panthers’ cheerleaders with their mothers.
#HappyMothersDay to all of the beautiful, strong women in our lives! pic.twitter.com/qV8bbb9myE— TopCats Cheerleaders (@PanthersTopCats) May 14, 2017
Ron Rivera’s wife Stephanie shared her own post, showing the coach and their daughter hard at work.
My #happymothersday is watching @RiverboatRonHC & @NFL2Ucla power wash my patio & BBQ. #truelove #spoiled pic.twitter.com/J12WVW3iFI— Stephanie Rivera (@CoachRiv2) May 14, 2017
Back to the NBA for the closer, which topped off its video montage with Charlotte’s own Stephen Curry and added a short video of Sonya Curry hugging her son, presumably after the Warriors beat the the Spurs in Sunday’s Western Conference finals opener.
Some love for MOM on #MothersDay #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/PG2ryeQ7mV— NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2017
