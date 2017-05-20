Photos: 2017 Governor's Cup race

Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race make their way down the starting stretch.
Governor's Cup Road Race medals sit on a table at the finish line.
Governor's Cup Road Race front-runner Geoffrey Ngetich makes hiis way across the finish line after completing the half-marathon through Downtown Columbia and Cayce. Ngetich's time of completion was 1:08:10.
Governor's Cup Road Race woman front-runner Zipporah Chebet makes her way across the finish line after completing the annual half-marathon through Downtown Columbia and Cayce. Chebet's time of completion was 1:22:26.
Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race line up at the starting line in preparation for their road race through Downtown Columbia and Cayce.
Cyrus Korir (2nd-1.08.29) and Geoffrey Ngetich (1st-1:08:10) of Kenya pose together after completing the Governor's Cup Road Race.
Governor's Cup woman front-runner Zipporah Chebet makes her way across the Blossom Street Bridge during the half-marathon run through Downtown Columbia and Cayce.
The Women's Club of Cayce "spirit station" offered words of encouragement for runners as they made their way on the course.
A Cayce Fire Truck sprays water to cool off runners of the Governor's Cup Road Race.
Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race run through a scenic route of Downtown Columbia and Cayce.
Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race run through a scenic route of Downtown Columbia and Cayce.
Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race run through a scenic route of Downtown Columbia and Cayce.
Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race run through a scenic route of Downtown Columbia and Cayce.
Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race run through a scenic route of Downtown Columbia and Cayce.
Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race make their way down the starting stretch.
Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race make their way down the starting stretch.
Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race make their way down the starting stretch.
Runners participating in the Governor's Cup Road Race make their way down the starting stretch.
Members of A.C. Flora High School's JROTC stand at parade rest before the beginning of the Governor's Cup Road Race.
A.C. Flora High JROTC presents colors during the singing of the national anthem before the beginning of the Governor's Cup Road Race.
