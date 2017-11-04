Fans spitting mad. Dave Doeren compaining about a laptop. Just another day for NC State

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren doesn't seen pleased with an officials explanation on a play during the third quarter of an ACC college football game between the N.C. State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Clemson beat N.C. State 38-31. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com