Former Blythewood standout signs with new NFL team closer to home

Justin Bethel is coming back to the East Coast.
The former Blythewood standout signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Bethel spent his previous six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona selected Bethel in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft and he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and made two All-Pro teams on special teams.
Bethel signed a three-year extension in 2015 worth $15 million guaranteed but restructured it last offseason. He lost his starting spot at cornerback after Week 6 last season.
Bethel has appeared in 96 games in his NFL career and has four interceptions, returning three for touchdowns.
