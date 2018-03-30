Columbia Fireflies' 2018 roster includes first-round draft pick

Former first-round draft pick Anthony Kay highlights this year’s Columbia Fireflies’ roster released Friday.
Kay, who was drafted 31st overall by the New York Mets in 2016, missed all of last year with injury. The left-handed pitcher is the 14th-rated Mets prospect, according to MLB.com and Baseball America.
Outfielder Quinn Brodey, who appeared in nine games for the Fireflies last season, returns and is the 22nd-rated Mets prospect by Baseball America.
The roster won’t have fan favorites Gene Cone, a Columbia native, and Dash Winningham. The two players will start season at Class A-advanced St. Lucie.
The Fireflies will return Jay Jabs is back for his second season with the club. Jabs had his own fan club and was one of the team’s most popular players last year.
There are 10 former top-10 round draft picks on the roster in addition to Kay and Brodey. Others include Blake Tiberi, right-hander Tony Dibrell, outfielder Matt Winaker, righty Chris Viall, right-hander Marcel Renteria, righty Conner O’Neil , right-hander Trey Cobb and righty Cannon Chadwick
The Fireflies open the season on Thursday at home against the Augusta GreenJackets. The club will host a meet the team event beginning Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Columbia Fireflies Roster breakdown
Pitchers (13): Joe Cavallaro, Cannon Chadwick, Trey Cobb, Nicolas Debora, Tony Dibrell, Anthony Kay, Conner O’Neil, Joshua Payne, Darwin Ramos, Marcel Renteria, Jake Simon, Chris Viall, Stephen Villines
Catchers (3): Jay Jabs, Scott Manea, Dan Rizzie
Infielders (6): Gio Alfonzo, Edgardo Fermin, Walter Rasquin, Rigoberto Terrazas, Blake Tiberi, Jeremy Vasquez
Outfielders (4): Quinn Brodey, Raphael Gladu, Wagner Lagrange, Matt Winaker
