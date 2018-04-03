The biggest changes at Fireflies games in 2018 will be on the field

Columbia Fireflies pitching coach Jonathan Hurst isn’t a fan of making trips to the pitching mound.
With the new rules in Minor League Baseball this season, Hurst and the rest of the coaching staff won’t have to make as many when the Fireflies’ season begins Thursday at home against Augusta. Last month, Minor Baseball announced a few rule changes as part of pace-of-play initiative in partnership with Major League Baseball.
One of the changes is limiting the number of mound visits during a game. In Class A, in which the Fireflies play, there will be only 10 visits allowed per nine innings. In Double-A, it is eight, and Triple-A, there will be six.
According to the rules, a visit constitutes a manager or coach trip to the mound to meet with the pitcher. A player leaving his position to confer with the pitcher, including a pitcher leaving the mound to confer with another player
Never miss a local story.
“We got to be careful,” said Hurst who returns as his third season as Fireflies’ pitching coach. “It will be an adjustment. Some guys might get pushed out of something that they are in, which is good because it is a learning stage. They are doing it to try and speed up games because nobody likes playing four-hour games.
“There is some good and bad in it all based on how you look at it.”
Another rule that will try to shorten the length of games will be putting a runner on second base when a game goes into extra innings. The person who makes the final out in the ninth inning will start the 10th at second base.
This rule will try to eliminate a number of lengthy extra-inning games and keep clubs from using up their pitching staffs during the 144-game season.
“I’m old school, but I could see where they are going,” first-year Fireflies manager Pedro Lopez said Tuesday during the team’s media day. “I think the extra-inning rule will help teams. I have been on that side where you are calling the director going crazy about who is going to pitch tomorrow because you run out of arms. That is the one positive side about it.
“It will be hard for the fans to see it. They have been watching baseball for 100 years so it will be hard for them.”
Both Lopez and Hurst said they mindful of the new rules at spring training and worked with the umpires to make it clear what was a visit or what was not.
“Guys, they are learning, and I hope I don’t run out of visits on the first night,” Lopez joked. “But it will be challenging for everyone.”
Another rule change will be the use of a 15-second pitch-clock when a runner isn’t on first. The rule is only for Double-A and Triple-A, but it eventually might trickle down to Class A. Teams in Advanced-A Florida State League used it last year, and it was implemented in the Arizona Fall League this year where Hurst was part of the coaching staff for the Mets’ team.
“I enjoyed it,” Hurst said. “Wasn’t a lot of stumbles and wasn’t a big problem. First week you are looking, looking at the clock, but after that, it was normal.”
Comments