Pitchers lead Columbia Fireflies past Augusta GreenJackets, 2-0 start

Starter Joe Cavallaro and relievers Joshua Payne andDarwin Ramos combined for 11 strikeouts to lead the Columbia Fireflies to a 7-2 win against the Augusta GreenJackets on Friday night.
After surrendering two first-inning runs, Cavallaro settled down and hurled five straight scoreless frames. The combination of his eight Ks and three double plays turned behind him in the field (three offive total in the game – a new single-game franchise record)squashed any possibility of additional Augusta offense. The right-hander’s teammates picked him up at the dish in the bottom of the sixth.
The Fireflies sent 11 hitters to the plate in that frame, an inning that began with four straight walks.Quinn BrodeyandRigoberto Terrazas mashed back-to-back run-scoring hits (Terrazas’ a two-run double) and Columbia turned a 2-1 gap into a 5-2 lead. Brodey would later score on a wild pitch and Giovanney Alfonzo plated Terrazas with a single.
