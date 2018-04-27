Semi-professional soccer team coming to Columbia

Columbia has landed a semi-professional soccer team.
The Soda City FC will begin play in the fall and are part of the United Premier Soccer League. Soda City will be the third team from South Carolina to join the league joining Lowcountry United in Charleston and Sparta 20/20 FC in Spartanburg.
Soda City will compete in the the Southeast Conference Mid-Atlantic Division. Heathwood Hall soccer coach Andrew Richardson is one of the partners of the team along with Tony Baker, Patrice Burnette and Marcus Hunter.
"Columbia and the surrounding areas have a tremendous amount of undiscovered and homegrown talent striving to play for a purpose. Within the Soda City footprint, we intend to offer the opportunity for our soccer base to extend their playing careers, where SCFC can provide that pathway, along with the ability to bring the community closer together,” Soda City president Tony Baker said. “The club aims to produce a team that reflects Greater Columbia, and creating a home match-day environment that soccer fans of all ages will be able to enjoy and take pride in. The mission is clear and appropriately reflected in our tagline: 'Our City, Our Soccer.”
The team will finalize a home venue in the coming weeks. The club will hold an open tryout May 20 at Heathwood Hall. Go to www.sodacitysoccer.com for more details.
