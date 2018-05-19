The 2018 Governor's Cup Road Race is in the books. Here are the results

The 46th annual Governor's Cup Road Race weekend wrapped up Saturday under mild and mostly dry weather conditions.
Francis Kamiri of Homewood, Ala., took first place overall in the signature half-marathon with 1:05:28. Zipporah Chebet (1:19:19) Chapel Hill was the first to cross the finish line in the women's division.
The 5K and half-marathon were Saturday, along with several smaller races Friday and Saturday.
Runners passed through downtown Columbia's historic district, the Vista, West Columbia, Cayce, Five Points, Shandon and the University of South Carolina, crossing the Congaree River twice via the Gervais Street and Blossom Street bridges.
Harrison Kirigwi of Columbia finished No. 7 and turned in the top time for a local (1:10:31) in the race.
Men's half-marathon Top 5
1. Francis Kamiri (1:05:28) Homewood Ala.
2. Cyrus Korir (1:07:42) Chapel Hill, NC
3. Kipkoech Kirui (1:07:50) Chapel Hill, NC
4. Kipkoech Ruto (1:08:23) Chapel Hill, NC
5. Brett Morley (1:08:55) Greenville
Women's half-marathon Top 5
1. Zipporah Chebet (1:19:19) Chapel Hill, NC
2. Caren Maiyo (1:19:22) No hometown listed
3. Purity Munene (1:19:46) Columbia
4. Esther Atkins (1:20:37) Greenville
5. Tavyn Lovitt (1:20:46) Atlanta
Click here for full Governor's Cup Road Race Results for 2018
Comments