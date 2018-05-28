How Cubs reliever, Prosperity native C.J. Edwards used rough postseason as motivation

It was a disappointing postseason for the Chicago Cubs in 2017, including for reliever C.J. Edwards.
The Cubs had aspirations of repeating as World Series champions after ending their long World Series title drought in 2016, but instead Chicago struggled to a 4-1 series loss to the Dodgers in the NCLS.
Edwards, who played an important role out of the bullpen in 2016, was a key contributor against last year, but the Prosperity native struggled with his command late in the year and had an 11.57 ERA in the postseason. Opponents hit only .125 against Edwards in seven postseason appearances, but he walked six batters in 4 2/3 innings.
The former Mid-Carolina High star went into the offseason with the goal of improving his control issues, knowing that if he can hit his spots then he is nearly impossible to square up with his electric fastball and outstanding curveball.
So far Edwards has been able to locate his pitches where he wants to for the majority of his appearances as he has recorded 40 strikeouts with only 12 walks in 24 innings pitched. He owns a 3.00 ERA and had a streak of 14 consecutive appearances without allowing a run throughout April and into early May.
“That was my goal in the offseason was to have better command after last year’s incident I had,” Edwards recently told The State following a victory against the Braves. “I just focused on that more than anything else, more than the break on my curveball, more than the velo on my fastball. I just feel like no matter what if I can hit my spots and make pitches I’ll be successful.”
Edwards’ ERA skyrocketed in mid-May as he allowed seven runs over three outings, but he has followed that up with five consecutive scoreless appearances. His ERA was an incredible 0.53 before the rough stretch, a number that was impossible to maintain.
Still, after a few rough outings he feels good about the way he is throwing as the setup man in the Cubs’ bullpen.
“I still have a lot of improvement, but as of now I’m happy with where I’m at. The season’s going to be up and down. I’m going to make more improvement as the season goes on and just see how it goes,” Edwards said. “I know they’re not down on me. I’m going out there and filling the strike zone. But like I tell everybody our bullpen is unbelievable. I just love being out there with them.”
It has been rewarding for Edwards to see his hard work pay off. He went into the offseason with a plan and was able to implement it, which has led to positive results.
“I started throwing 10 outside, 10 down the middle, 10 away, just getting more repetition on outside and inside corners and up and down more,” Edwards said. “I feel way more comfortable than I did last year and that goes to Lester Strode our bullpen coach.”
Edwards’ closest friend on the team, shortstop Addison Russell, said that it has been fun to watch Edwards pitch this season after going through some struggles at the end of last year.
“He’s doing his thing. He’s in his zone. He’s showing the emotion. He’s passionate about this sport and that’s awesome to see,” Russell said. “He’s really good. He’s really tough to beat. That fastball and that curveball are pretty wicked.”
