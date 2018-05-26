Power 5 school interested in Chad Holbrook as head coach, source says

Chad Holbrook finished his first season at College of Charleston on Thursday, and the former South Carolina head coach has already received interest from a Power 5 program.
Kansas State has reached out and expressed interest in Holbrook for its head coaching vacancy, a source told The State Friday night.
Kansas State head coach Brad Hill stepped down at the end of the 2018 season. The Wildcats finished the year 23-31.
Holbrook went 36-19 in his first season at College of Charleston after resigning as South Carolina’s head coach following the 2017 season. He improved Charleston's win total by eight games in his first year.
Holbrook was hired as an assistant by the Gamecocks in 2009 and helped USC to the 2010 and 2011 national titles.
Holbrook was the head coach at USC from 2013-17, compiling a 200-106 record. South Carolina reached the NCAA Tournament in three of his five seasons, advancing to a super regional twice.
