Vanderbilt tops St. John's in Game 1 of Clemson Regional

Vanderbilt starter Drake Fellows struck out eight batters in seven scoreless innings of work to lead the Commodores to a 2-0 win against St. John's Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in the first game of the Clemson Regional.
Vanderbilt advances to face the winner of Clemson and Morehead State. Those two teams will face off Friday at 6 p.m.
Vandy got on the board in the first inning on an RBI double by Philip Clarke and pushed its lead to 2-0 on a solo homer by Jayson Gonzalez in the fifth.
Comments