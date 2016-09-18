Clemson holds steady in newest polls

Louisville surged to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, matching the best ranking in school history, and Ohio State moved up to No. 2 behind Alabama.
Clemson is No. 5 for the second straight week. The Tigers (3-0) set a record with 31 first-quarter points on its way to a 59-0 win over the S.C. State Bulldogs on Saturday.
The Tigers, still No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, play at Georgia Tech on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide received 50 first-place votes in the AP poll after coming from 21 points down to win 48-43 at Mississippi on Saturday. The Buckeyes moved up one spot after an emphatic 45-24 victory at Oklahoma.
No team made a bigger move than Louisville, which jumped seven spots and received six-first place votes after Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals beat Florida State 63-20. The Seminoles slid 10 spots to No. 13.
The Cardinals were No. 3 on Nov. 5, 2006, during coach Bobby Petrino’s first stint with Louisville.
North Dakota State didn’t make the rankings, but received 74 points after upsetting Iowa.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (50)
3-0
1510
1
2. Ohio St. (4)
3-0
1442
3
3. Louisville (6)
3-0
1406
10
4. Michigan (1)
3-0
1277
4
5. Clemson
3-0
1258
5
6. Houston
3-0
1245
6
7. Stanford
2-0
1195
7
8. Michigan St.
2-0
1084
12
9. Washington
3-0
1040
8
10. Texas A&M
3-0
890
17
11. Wisconsin
3-0
828
9
12. Georgia
3-0
726
16
13. Florida St.
2-1
722
2
14. Tennessee
3-0
707
15
15. Miami
3-0
565
25
16. Baylor
3-0
529
21
17. Arkansas
3-0
528
24
18. LSU
2-1
517
20
19. Florida
3-0
479
23
20. Nebraska
3-0
420
-
21. Texas
2-1
196
11
22. San Diego St.
3-0
183
-
23. Mississippi
1-2
172
19
24. Utah
3-0
154
-
25. Oklahoma
1-2
139
14
Others receiving votes: TCU 132, UCLA 74, North Dakota St. 74, Boise St. 69, Iowa 47, California 44, Oklahoma St. 42, Notre Dame 32, Oregon 23, North Carolina 17, Georgia Tech 17, Cent. Michigan 16, South Florida 7, W. Michigan 6, Toledo 6, Maryland 3, Arizona St. 3, Virginia Tech 1.
Comments