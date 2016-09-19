Clemson players in the NFL

How former Clemson players performed in the NFL this weekend:
Mackenzie Alexander, CB, Vikings: Active, but no stats in 17-14 win over Green Bay.
Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts: Had two catches for 25 yards in 34-20 loss to Denver.
Stephone Anthony, LB, Saints: Active, but no stats in 16-13 loss to N.Y. Giants.
Tavaris Barnes, DE, Seahawks: Active, but no stats in 9-3 loss to Los Angeles Rams.
Vic Beasley, LB, Falcons: Had two solo tackles, including one sack, in 35-28 win over Oakland.
Andre Branch, DE, Dolphins: Credited with one total tackle in 31-24 loss to New England.
Bashaud Breeland, CB, Redskins: Finished with team-high 10 tackles, nine solo, and two passes defensed in 27-23 loss to Dallas.
Jaron Brown, WR, Cardinals: Had two ctaches for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 40-7 win over Tampa Bay.
Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers: Suspended for the season.
Chandler Catanzaro, K, Cardinals: Connected on both field goal tries, with a long of 40, and 4 of 5 extra points in 40-7 win over Tampa Bay.
Kavell Conner, LB, Ravens: Active, but no stats in 25-20 win over Cleveland.
Kevin Dodd. LB, Titans: Had three solo tackles, including a sack, in 16-15 win over Detroit.
Andre Ellington, RB, Cardinals: Had one catch for 9 yards and one carry for 2 yards in 40-7 win over Tampa Bay.
Marcus Gilchrist, S, Jets: Credited with four tackles, all solo, in 37-31 win over Buffalo.
B.J. Goodson, LB, Giants: Active, but no stats in 16-13 win over New Orleans.
T.J. Green, S, Colts: Inactive for 34-20 loss to Denver.
Chris Hairston, OT, Chargers: Active, but no stats in 38-14 win over Jacksonville.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans: Nabbed seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in 19-12 win over Kansas City.
Adam Humphries, WR, Bucs: Hauled in six catches for 67 yards, and returned five punts for 43 yards, in 40-7 loss to Arizona.
Grady Jarrett, DT, Falcons: Credited with thrtee tackles, all solo, in 35-28 win over Oakland.
Jarvis Jenkins, DT, Jets: Had three total tackles, all solo, in 37-31 win over Buffalo.
Jayron Kearse, S, Vikings: Active, but no stats in 17-14 win over Green Bay.
Shaq Lawson, DE, Bills: Starting season on PUP (physically unable to perform) list.
Byron Maxwell, CB, Dolphins: Had five total tackles, two solo, in 31-24 loss to New England.
Jonathan Meeks, S, Bills: Had one solo tackle in 37-31 loss to N.Y. Jets.
Charone Peake, WR, Jets: Active, but no stats in 37-31 win over Buffalo.
Bradley Pinion, P, 49ers: Had seen punts for 318 yards, a 45.4 average, and landed four inside the 20 in 46-27 loss to Carolina.
D.J. Reader, DT, Texans: Active, but no stats in 19-12 win over Kansas City.
Coty Sensabaugh, CB, Rams: Credited with one tackle in 9-3 win over Seattle.
Tyler Shatley, G, Jaguars: Active, but no stats in 38-14 loss to San Diego.
C.J. Spiller, RB, Saints: Was released this week and is now a free agent.
Brandon Thompson, DT, Bengals: Starting season on PUP (physically unable to perform) list.
Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills: Had two catches for 20 yards in 37-31 loss to N.Y. Jets.
DeShawn Williams, DT, Bengals: Inactive for 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh.
