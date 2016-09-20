Dabo’s sorry comments caused any distraction

Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel says Dabo Swinney has apologized to his players for remarks he made about Colin Kaepernick and Martin Luther King Jr., comments the coach thought created an unnecessary distraction.
O’Daniel said Swinney apologized last week, saying he thought he was a distraction to preparations for this past Saturday’s 59-0 victory over South Carolina State, according to a Charleston newspaper.
Swinney said Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest was not the right approach, although he would not discipline players for similar actions. Swinney also cited King’s peaceful protests along with Bible passages during his weekly news conference.
O’Daniel said Swinney told the team he is always saying players should not be distractions and believed he violated his own guidelines. O’Daniel appreciated the apology, “even though we weren’t looking for it.”
