Clemson University

September 21, 2016 9:51 AM

Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech TV details and more

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The Clemson Tigers football team opens ACC play with a tricky mid-week road trip to Georgia Tech.

Who: Clemson (3-0) vs. Georgia Tech (3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA (55,000)

TV: ESPN (David Flemming, Jesse Palmer, Laura Rutledge)

Radio: WZMJ-FM 93.1 FM in Columbia area, Clemson Radio Network

Satellite radio: SiriusXM 84

Series record: Clemson leads 51-28-2

Line: Clemson by 11

What’s at stake

After Clemson dominated S.C. State, the Tigers have to see if getting back on track carries over to an ACC opponent. Georgia Tech has already matched its win total for last season, but the schedule is ramping up.

Three Game Storylines

1. Long time coming? The Tigers haven’t defeated the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta since 2003. That only includes a few real upsets, and this year’s game certainly would be if Georgia Tech can beat a Clemson team that sits in the top 5.

2. On stable ground? The Tigers offense looked good again, granted against a completely overmatched opponent. They still have the talent. They still have the coaching. Georgia Tech’s defense isn’t unreal, but then again Troy’s wasn’t either.

3. Controlling the option. The Yellow Jacket attack fell from one of the best in the country to the pits a season ago, but Paul Johnson’s offenses are always a curveball. Quarterback Justin Thomas leads the way, and the top two wingbacks both average more than 9 yards a carry.

Three Players to Watch - Clemson

1. Quarterback Deshaun Watson posted an efficient day against S.C. State and bumped his total numbers for the season to 692 yards and seven touchdowns at a completion percentage of 56.9.

2. Linebacker Kendall Joseph leads Clemson with 27 tackles, five for loss, with a sack and four QB pressures.

3. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has two sacks, three pass break-ups, 15 tackles and a pair of quarterback pressures.

Three Players to Watch - Georgia Tech

1. Quarterback Justin Thomas was a star as a sophomore, struggled as a junior and seems to be in the process of bouncing back. He’s their top rusher with 169 yards and averages 8.8 yards per pass attempt.

2. Wingback Clinton Lynch has 116 rushing yards and another 87 through the air. He’s averaging 18.5 yards per touch.

3. Linebacker PJ Davis leads Georgia Tech with 20 tackles a year after posting a team high of 77. He can bounce between the outside and inside of the Yellow Jackets’ 4-3

Rosters, Team Stats

Roster links: Clemson | Georgia Tech

Team Stats: Clemson | Georgia Tech

Related content

Clemson University

Comments

Videos

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson game at Georgia Tech

View more video

Sports Videos