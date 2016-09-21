Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech TV details and more

The Clemson Tigers football team opens ACC play with a tricky mid-week road trip to Georgia Tech.
Who: Clemson (3-0) vs. Georgia Tech (3-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA (55,000)
TV: ESPN (David Flemming, Jesse Palmer, Laura Rutledge)
Radio: WZMJ-FM 93.1 FM in Columbia area, Clemson Radio Network
Satellite radio: SiriusXM 84
Series record: Clemson leads 51-28-2
Line: Clemson by 11
What’s at stake
After Clemson dominated S.C. State, the Tigers have to see if getting back on track carries over to an ACC opponent. Georgia Tech has already matched its win total for last season, but the schedule is ramping up.
Ben Boulware will get to play his favorite style of football Thurs. after begging to play last week but to no avail https://t.co/AQvT1IR9aU— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) September 21, 2016
Three Game Storylines
1. Long time coming? The Tigers haven’t defeated the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta since 2003. That only includes a few real upsets, and this year’s game certainly would be if Georgia Tech can beat a Clemson team that sits in the top 5.
2. On stable ground? The Tigers offense looked good again, granted against a completely overmatched opponent. They still have the talent. They still have the coaching. Georgia Tech’s defense isn’t unreal, but then again Troy’s wasn’t either.
3. Controlling the option. The Yellow Jacket attack fell from one of the best in the country to the pits a season ago, but Paul Johnson’s offenses are always a curveball. Quarterback Justin Thomas leads the way, and the top two wingbacks both average more than 9 yards a carry.
Clemson injury report- OUT: DB Adrian Baker, DE Austin Bryant, WR Hunter Renfrow, WR Adrien Dunn, DB Denzel Johnson.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) September 20, 2016
Three Players to Watch - Clemson
1. Quarterback Deshaun Watson posted an efficient day against S.C. State and bumped his total numbers for the season to 692 yards and seven touchdowns at a completion percentage of 56.9.
2. Linebacker Kendall Joseph leads Clemson with 27 tackles, five for loss, with a sack and four QB pressures.
3. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has two sacks, three pass break-ups, 15 tackles and a pair of quarterback pressures.
Clemson’s Watson thankful for another shot at a happy homecoming https://t.co/tnVCUCEKaK #thestate— Clemson Tigers (@goclemson) September 19, 2016
Three Players to Watch - Georgia Tech
1. Quarterback Justin Thomas was a star as a sophomore, struggled as a junior and seems to be in the process of bouncing back. He’s their top rusher with 169 yards and averages 8.8 yards per pass attempt.
2. Wingback Clinton Lynch has 116 rushing yards and another 87 through the air. He’s averaging 18.5 yards per touch.
3. Linebacker PJ Davis leads Georgia Tech with 20 tackles a year after posting a team high of 77. He can bounce between the outside and inside of the Yellow Jackets’ 4-3
Rosters, Team Stats
Roster links: Clemson | Georgia Tech
Team Stats: Clemson | Georgia Tech
Game Saturday. Practice Sunday. Full pads Monday...Short weeks take #Toughness. #Clemson pic.twitter.com/WA0J9WUKXd— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 20, 2016
Comments