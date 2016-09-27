Clemson plans to continue to rotate offensive linemen

No. 5 Clemson has played eight offensive linemen extended minutes in each of the past three games, and the Tigers plan to continue rotating them moving forward.
Clemson’s pleased with its starting five of Mitch Hyatt, Taylor Hearn, Jay Guillermo, Tyrone Crowder and Jake Fruhmorgen, but will keep working in Tremayne Anchrum, Justin Falcinelli and Maverick Morris.
“We’re going to keep rotating guys. That’s what they come here to do – play,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “We don’t rotate them just to rotate them. If we’re rotating somebody in there it’s because they deserve to play.”
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott added that position battles up front are close at some positions and the Tigers make it a point to find playing time for those who earn it during practice.
“Coach Swinney’s really big philosophy of the program is we’re not just going to play everybody because they’re on the team, but if they’ve done what we’ve asked them to do and are working hard in practice and getting opportunities in games and then been successful with those opportunities or learned from their mistakes when they’ve had mistakes then we’re going to play as many guys in the game that deserve to play. We do that at a lot of different positions,” he said.
BRYANT/BAKER CLOSE
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant has been out since fall camp with a broken foot, but could make his season debut on Saturday night.
Bryant took part in Monday’s practice in shorts and was set to work in pads for the first time since August.
“We’ll put him through some more drills. We put him through some things last night,” Swinney said. “Today will be a little bit more of the tell tale with him when we put the pads on and see how he responds.”
Bryant was listed as a starter at defensive end entering the season but was replaced by starting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the first four games.
Linebacker Kendall Joseph said getting Bryant back would be a big boost.
“That would be an extra guy we have to keep guys fresh. He’s a great player,” Joseph said. “He was supposed to be a starter and he came down with a freak injury so with him being back that’s just an extra guy that can make plays. It would be big for us.”
Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables said if Bryant returns Wilkins could see time playing inside and outside.
Defensive back Adrian Baker could also return soon after suffering a torn ACL in spring practice.
“He’s getting real close. … Today we’re going to put him in all the one-on-ones. We’re going to put him in some of the team pass stuff. He’s at that point now where we really need to cut him loose full-go in practice and see how he responds,” Swinney said.
BEST YET
Swinney said No. 3 Louisville will be the toughest test yet for the Tigers. Louisville leads the nation in scoring and total offense and is 13th in total defense.
The Cardinals are averaging 63.5 points per game and 682 yards of offense through four games and are led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has already accounted for 25 touchdowns.
“Offensively they’re the best in the country, statistically. It’s really kind of freaky when you look at the numbers that they’re putting up. It would be hard to have these type of numbers in a video game.” Swinney said. “This is a great team that we’re playing. ... A complete football team in every aspect when you really break them down.”
Comments