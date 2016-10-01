Photos: Clemson vs. Louisville

Wide receiver Deon Cain celebrates his second touch down against Louisville. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Defensemen Chad Smith, Dorian O'Daniel and James Skalski celebrate a sack in the second quarter. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Defensemen Christian Wilkins, 42, and Clelin Ferrell, 99, celebrate a sack in the first quarter. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Deshaun Watson throws against Louisville. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Dabo Swinney reacts to a play. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Louisville corner Jaire Alexander hushes the Clemson crowd after he grabbed an interception in the Tiger's end zone. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Deshaun Watson runs up field against Louisville. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Wide receiver Deon Cain celebrates his first touch down against Louisville. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Wayne Gallman runs 34 yards into the endzone for a touchdown. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Deshaun Watson makes his way to the locker room after the Tiger Walk. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Clemson players make their way to the locker room after the Tiger Walk before the game. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
A fan looks in at Howard's Rock. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Tailgaters try to make a catch before the game at memorial stadium. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
A VW van decked out in Clemson memorabalia. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
A Clemson fan walks her dog in a stroller before the game. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Fans wait for the Tiger Walk before the game at Memorial Stadium. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney makes his way through the Tiger Walk before the game. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Students load up nets with balloons before the game at Memorial Stadium. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Deshaun Watson Runs up field against Louisville. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Ben Boulware, 10, comes up with a Louisville fumble that set up a touchdown drive in the second quarter. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
A fan reacts to a Clemson turnover. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Dabo Swinney reacts to a play. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Wide receiver Mike Williams runs up field in the second quarter. The 5th ranked Clemson Tigers took on the 3rd ranked Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley Saturday, October 1, 2016.
