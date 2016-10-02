Clemson on the way up in latest AP Top 25

Clemson climbed two spots to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday. Alabama and Ohio State held onto the rankings’ top spots.
Clemson (5-0) held on to knock off previously unbeaten Louisville 42-36 Saturday night at Death Valley. The Cardinals dropped four spots to No. 7.
The Tigers held steady at No. 3 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll.
Clemson travels to face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Friday. That game will be televised on ESPN.
The ACC matched the SSEC for the most teams ranked in the AP college football poll with six after a weekend where 10 Top-25 teams lost. It’s the first time since 2006 that the ACC has six ranked teams.
Alabama remained No. 1 and had 53 first-place votes and Ohio State held on to No. 2.
Michigan remained No. 4, and No. 5 Washington moved up five spots after a dominant victory against Stanford on Friday night. The last time the Huskies were ranked this high was 2000, when they won the Rose Bowl and finished No. 3 in the nation.
No. 10 Miami gives the ACC three in the top 10 to also match the SEC. Virginia Tech entered the poll at No. 25.
No. 17 North Carolina jumped back into the rankings after beating Florida State with a last-play field goal. The Tar Heels have won four straight since an opening loss to Georgia. The Seminoles dropped 11 spots to No. 23.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (53)
5-0
1514
1
2. Ohio St. (6)
4-0
1451
2
3. Clemson (1)
5-0
1403
5
4. Michigan (1)
5-0
1334
4
5. Washington
5-0
1234
10
6. Houston
5-0
1233
6
7. Louisville
4-1
1160
3
8. Texas A&M
5-0
1113
9
9. Tennessee
5-0
1045
11
10. Miami
4-0
909
14
11. Wisconsin
4-1
882
8
12. Nebraska
5-0
821
15
13. Baylor
5-0
805
13
14. Mississippi
3-2
712
16
15. Stanford
3-1
711
7
16. Arkansas
4-1
528
20
17. North Carolina
4-1
497
-
18. Florida
4-1
391
23
19. Boise St.
4-0
385
24
20. Oklahoma
2-2
324
-
21. Colorado
4-1
276
-
22. West Virginia
4-0
240
-
23. Florida St.
3-2
230
12
24. Utah
4-1
86
18
25. Virginia Tech
3-1
85
-
Others receiving votes: W. Michigan 76, UCLA 56, LSU 49, North Dakota St. 46, Auburn 46, Georgia 42, Oklahoma St. 41, TCU 26, Maryland 23, Air Force 17, San Diego St. 10, Michigan St. 7, South Florida 6, Arizona St. 4, California 3, Indiana 3, Texas 1.
Comments