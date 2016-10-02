Clemson University

October 2, 2016 2:03 PM

Clemson on the way up in latest AP Top 25

From staff and wire reports

Clemson climbed two spots to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday. Alabama and Ohio State held onto the rankings’ top spots.

Clemson (5-0) held on to knock off previously unbeaten Louisville 42-36 Saturday night at Death Valley. The Cardinals dropped four spots to No. 7.

The Tigers held steady at No. 3 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll.

Clemson travels to face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Friday. That game will be televised on ESPN.

The ACC matched the SSEC for the most teams ranked in the AP college football poll with six after a weekend where 10 Top-25 teams lost. It’s the first time since 2006 that the ACC has six ranked teams.

Alabama remained No. 1 and had 53 first-place votes and Ohio State held on to No. 2.

Michigan remained No. 4, and No. 5 Washington moved up five spots after a dominant victory against Stanford on Friday night. The last time the Huskies were ranked this high was 2000, when they won the Rose Bowl and finished No. 3 in the nation.

No. 10 Miami gives the ACC three in the top 10 to also match the SEC. Virginia Tech entered the poll at No. 25.

No. 17 North Carolina jumped back into the rankings after beating Florida State with a last-play field goal. The Tar Heels have won four straight since an opening loss to Georgia. The Seminoles dropped 11 spots to No. 23.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (53)

5-0

1514

1

2. Ohio St. (6)

4-0

1451

2

3. Clemson (1)

5-0

1403

5

4. Michigan (1)

5-0

1334

4

5. Washington

5-0

1234

10

6. Houston

5-0

1233

6

7. Louisville

4-1

1160

3

8. Texas A&M

5-0

1113

9

9. Tennessee

5-0

1045

11

10. Miami

4-0

909

14

11. Wisconsin

4-1

882

8

12. Nebraska

5-0

821

15

13. Baylor

5-0

805

13

14. Mississippi

3-2

712

16

15. Stanford

3-1

711

7

16. Arkansas

4-1

528

20

17. North Carolina

4-1

497

-

18. Florida

4-1

391

23

19. Boise St.

4-0

385

24

20. Oklahoma

2-2

324

-

21. Colorado

4-1

276

-

22. West Virginia

4-0

240

-

23. Florida St.

3-2

230

12

24. Utah

4-1

86

18

25. Virginia Tech

3-1

85

-

Others receiving votes: W. Michigan 76, UCLA 56, LSU 49, North Dakota St. 46, Auburn 46, Georgia 42, Oklahoma St. 41, TCU 26, Maryland 23, Air Force 17, San Diego St. 10, Michigan St. 7, South Florida 6, Arizona St. 4, California 3, Indiana 3, Texas 1.

