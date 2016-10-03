Clemson University

October 3, 2016 11:41 AM

Game time for Clemson vs. NC State announced

From Staff Reports

The kickoff for the NC State at Clemson game on October 15 will be at noon.

The No. 3-ranked Tigers will meet the Wolfpack on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. The network will be announced after the games of October 8

Clemson plays at Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. The game will be telecast by ESPN.

The rest of the ACC schedule for Oct. 15:

Pitt at Virginia, ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, RSN, 12:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida State, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2*, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2*, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ESPNU, 3:45 p.m.

*Networks to be announced after the games of October 8

