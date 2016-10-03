Game time for Clemson vs. NC State announced

The kickoff for the NC State at Clemson game on October 15 will be at noon.
The No. 3-ranked Tigers will meet the Wolfpack on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. The network will be announced after the games of October 8
Clemson plays at Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. The game will be telecast by ESPN.
The rest of the ACC schedule for Oct. 15:
Pitt at Virginia, ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, RSN, 12:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Florida State, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2*, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Miami, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2*, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ESPNU, 3:45 p.m.
*Networks to be announced after the games of October 8
