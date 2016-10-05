Clemson cornerback Marcus Edmond blossoms in big moment

Marcus Edmond’s development as a Clemson football player has been like the growth of a bamboo plant.
At least according to the metaphor used by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
“Sometimes when you plant bamboo and you water it every day, you water it every day, you water it every day, you water it every day and you see nothing,” Swinney said. “And then all of a sudden, if you stay with it, it’ll sprout 20 feet, just like that.”
In his fourth year in the Clemson football program, Edmond is blossoming into a meaningful contributor for the Tigers.
The cornerback had the biggest game of his career against Louisville.
Going into Saturday’s game, Edmond had recorded just two tackles for his career.
Against Louisville’s No. 1-ranked offense, Edmond was credited with 11 total tackles, and made Clemson’s final defensive play of the night to seal a 42-36 victory.
With 40 seconds left on the clock, Louisville needed to convert a 4th-and-12 to keep the game alive. James Quick caught a short pass from Lamar Jackson and had room to run for the first down. But Edmond, who began the play covering Jamari Staples, immediately reacted to the completion to Quick.
The Clemson cornerback exploded toward Quick and knocked the wide receiver out of bounds one yard short of the first down.
“Last year, at this time, Edmond was running scout team routes as a wideout against our defense,” Swinney said. “One year later, he’s making the game-winning tackle on fourth down to seal the deal. To me, that is so special.”
Edmond said it was the biggest play he has made in a football game.
“If I get juked, it’s a touchdown,” Edmond said. “I knew I was going to get there in time for sure. It was just the fact of making a tackle.”
A three-star recruit out of Lower Richland High, Edmond began his Clemson career with a redshirt year. In his first playing season in 2014, Edmond played just 10 defensive snaps.
He became a regular contributor on special teams in 2015, but still played just 53 defensive snaps.
Edmond missed this year’s season opener at Auburn while recovering from a hamstring injury, but has seen regular playing time in every game since.
Including starts against Troy and S.C. State, Edmond is one of only three Clemson cornerbacks who has played multiple defensive snaps in each of Clemson’s last four games, along with Cordrea Tankersley and Ryan Carter.
“It means a lot to me,” Edmond said of being able to contribute in a big way. “I missed all of fall camp, but I still was working.”
Venables is pleased with the way Edmond has performed this season.
“That’s the bamboo,” Venables said. “You just keep watering it, it’ll be ready.”
Previous examples of “bamboo” at Clemson, Swinney said, have included former Tigers offensive guard Reid Webster and defensive end Kevin Dodd.
Webster emerged as a key cog for Clemson’s offensive line as a redshirt senior in 2014, his only season as a starter.
Dodd was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft after recording 23.5 tackles for loss in 2015, his only season as a Clemson starter.
