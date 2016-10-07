Photos: Clemson vs. Boston College

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) catches a pass as Boston College Eagles defensive back Isaac Yiadom (20) defends on the play during the first quarter at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Boston College quarterback Patrick Towles (8) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware (10) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Michael Dwyer
AP
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney fires up his team prior to a game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against Boston College during the first quarter at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud runs with the ball during the first quarter against Boston College at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) prepares to throw during the first half of an NCAA football game against Boston College on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Clemson running back Wayne Gallman (9) gets past Boston College linebacker Ty Schwab (10) on a touchdown run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Michael Dwyer
AP
Clemson running back Wayne Gallman (9) gets away from Boston College defensive back Kamrin Moore (5) and linebacker Connor Strachan (13) on a touchdown run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Michael Dwyer
AP
Boston College running back Davon Jones (16) is brought down by Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NCAA football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) dashes around Boston College defensive back Isaac Yiadom (20) and linebacker Ty Schwab (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA football game against Boston College on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) catches a touchdown over the defense of Boston College Eagles defensive back Gabriel McClary (14) during the first quarter at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett runs in for a touchdown after catching a pass against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates with tight end Jordan Leggett (16) after they combined on a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA football game against Boston College on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Clemson Tigers tight end Jordan Leggett (16) runs for a touchdown after a reception during the first quarter against Boston College at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) tackles Boston College Eagles running back Davon Jones (16) during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney on the sideline during the second quarter against Boston College at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates a sack by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (42) during the second quarter against Boston College at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers running back Tavien Feaster (28) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Boston College at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers cornerback Mark Field (2) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Boston College at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Boston College Eagles defensive end Harold Landry (7) fails to tackle Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) during the third quarter at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) fends off Boston College Eagles linebacker Ty Schwab (10) during the third quarter at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney talks with Boston College Eagles head coach Steve Addazio following the game at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers sing the school song after defeating the Boston College Eagles 56-10 at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney gestures towards the crowd after a win over the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium.
Stew Milne
USA TODAY Sports