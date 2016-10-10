NC linebacker Justin Foster makes the call for Clemson

Linebacker Justin Foster of Shelby, N.C., announced a commitment Monday night to Clemson over Georgia and Tennessee.
Foster (6-3 205) revealed his decision during halftime of Crest High’s football game. He is the Tigers’ 14th commitment for the 2017 class.
Clemson was the first school to offer the Shrine Bowl selection in January of his sophomore year, and the Tigers have been a major presence with him ever since. Foster had more than 30 offers during his recruiting process, but that early start with Clemson and the ongoing recruiting effort always stood out to him.
Justin Foster after announcing to Clemson pic.twitter.com/1ZJwUDgZYB— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) October 11, 2016
“They stuck with me from the beginning,” Foster said after donning a Clemson visor sporting a tiger paw. “They recruited me the hardest. Dabo (Swinney) was a man of his word throughout the recruiting process.”
Foster is considered one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2017 class. As a junior he had 67 tackles with 3 sacks.
