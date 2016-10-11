Clemson in the mix for New Jersey DB with Michigan interest

Clemson defensive back target Markquese Bell of Bridgeton, N.J., was supposed to take his first official visit to Michigan last month and his second to Florida last weekend.
Neither happened.
But he did get to see Michigan play in person last weekend when he made an official visit to Rutgers. It was not a good day for the home team as Michigan won 78-0. But that didn't detract from Bell's enjoyment of the weekend or improve Michigan's chances to land him.
"I don't really know, I haven't really thought about it like that," Bell said.
Bell said he hears a lot from Clemson secondary coach Mike Reed and the message is about how they can use him in the secondary. Bell said he watched the Tigers' recent game with Louisville and checked out the defense.
"Their defense is tight," he said. "Not too many weaknesses on that defense."
Bell will continue with his official visits Oct. 22 when he goes to Maryland. He will visit Clemson on Nov. 12 and Ohio State on Nov. 26. He is also looking at Michigan, Florida and Temple for his remaining visits.
Bell said he's expecting either Reed or Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to scout him this season. His team is off to an 0-5 start and he's playing safety and quarterback. He has one interception and about 40 tackles this season.
