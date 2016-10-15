Photos: Clemson vs. NC State football

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) reacts with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers cheerleader during the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Tucker Israel (10) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) look to the sideline during the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers safety Jadar Johnson (18) signals to the fans during the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers offensive co-coordinator Jeff Scott during the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) carries the ball during the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) fumbles the ball while being brought down by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive back Dravious Wright (8) during the first quarter at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (90) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) carries the ball while being defended by North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Airius Moore (58) during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) carries the ball during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) carries the ball while being defended by North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Josh Jones (11) during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley (15) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (34) carries the ball while being defended by North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jack Tocho (29) during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (34) carries the ball while being defended by North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jack Tocho (29) during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
