Clemson survives scare from NC State, wins in overtime

No. 3 Clemson overcame four turnovers Saturday in a 24-17 overtime win over NC State.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson connected with Artavis Scott on the game-winning touchdown in the first drive of overtime. Watson finished with 378 yards passing, two scores and one interception.
Clemson defensive back Marcus Edmond intercepted NC State quarterback Ryan Finley on the Wolfpack’s only drive in overtime to seal the win.
The Tigers lost three fumbles, including one that knocked running back Wayne Gallman from the game in the first half.
Wolfpack kicker Kyle Bambard missed three field goals on the day, including a 33-yard game-winning attempt as regulation expired.
Clemson improves to 7-0, 4-0 ACC, while N.C. State drops to 4-2, 1-1. The Tigers have their open week next weekend before traveling to face Florida State on Oct. 29.
HOW THEY SCORED
First Quarter
CLE: FG Huegel 25, 1:17
Second Quarter
NCST: FG Bambard 28, 2:03
CLE: M.Williams 13 pass from Watson (Huegel kick), :10
Third Quarter
NCST: Mi.Stevens 28 interception return (Bambard kick), 14:51
CLE: Watson 4 run (Huegel kick), 1:03
Fourth Quarter
NCST: Dayes 2 run (Bambard kick), 11:29
First Overtime
CLE: A.Scott 10 pass from Watson (Huegel kick), :00
NCST
CLE
First downs
23
31
Rushes-yards
32-128
39-117
Passing
269
378
Comp-Att-Int
21-42-2
39-52-1
Return Yards
0
36
Punts-Avg.
3-38.66
2-26.0
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
4-3
Penalties-Yards
13-120
5-40
Time of Possession
30:46
29:14
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: NC State, Dayes 22-106, Finley 9-24, McClendon 1-(minus 2). Clemson, Fuller 16-56, Watson 13-35, Gallman 2-14, Choice 5-14, Wilkins 1-10, Dye 1-(minus 3), (Team) 1-(minus 9).
PASSING: NC State, McClendon 0-1-0-0, Locklear 1-1-0-38, Finley 20-40-2-231. Clemson, Watson 39-52-1-378.
RECEIVING: NC State, Samuels 8-100, Hines 3-65, Harmon 3-42, Louis 3-31, Dayes 3-27, Cherry 1-4. Clemson, M.Williams 12-146, Renfrow 6-53, R.McCloud 6-51, Leggett 5-56, A.Scott 4-23, Cain 2-17, Gallman 1-18, Dye 1-11, Thompson 1-8, Fuller 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: NC State, Bambard 43, Bambard 37, Bambard 33.
Comments