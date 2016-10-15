Clemson University

October 15, 2016 3:58 PM

Clemson survives scare from NC State, wins in overtime

By Matt Connolly

CLEMSON

No. 3 Clemson overcame four turnovers Saturday in a 24-17 overtime win over NC State.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson connected with Artavis Scott on the game-winning touchdown in the first drive of overtime. Watson finished with 378 yards passing, two scores and one interception.

Clemson defensive back Marcus Edmond intercepted NC State quarterback Ryan Finley on the Wolfpack’s only drive in overtime to seal the win.

The Tigers lost three fumbles, including one that knocked running back Wayne Gallman from the game in the first half.

Wolfpack kicker Kyle Bambard missed three field goals on the day, including a 33-yard game-winning attempt as regulation expired.

Clemson improves to 7-0, 4-0 ACC, while N.C. State drops to 4-2, 1-1. The Tigers have their open week next weekend before traveling to face Florida State on Oct. 29.

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

CLE: FG Huegel 25, 1:17

Second Quarter

NCST: FG Bambard 28, 2:03

CLE: M.Williams 13 pass from Watson (Huegel kick), :10

Third Quarter

NCST: Mi.Stevens 28 interception return (Bambard kick), 14:51

CLE: Watson 4 run (Huegel kick), 1:03

Fourth Quarter

NCST: Dayes 2 run (Bambard kick), 11:29

First Overtime

CLE: A.Scott 10 pass from Watson (Huegel kick), :00

NCST

CLE

First downs

23

31

Rushes-yards

32-128

39-117

Passing

269

378

Comp-Att-Int

21-42-2

39-52-1

Return Yards

0

36

Punts-Avg.

3-38.66

2-26.0

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

4-3

Penalties-Yards

13-120

5-40

Time of Possession

30:46

29:14

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: NC State, Dayes 22-106, Finley 9-24, McClendon 1-(minus 2). Clemson, Fuller 16-56, Watson 13-35, Gallman 2-14, Choice 5-14, Wilkins 1-10, Dye 1-(minus 3), (Team) 1-(minus 9).

PASSING: NC State, McClendon 0-1-0-0, Locklear 1-1-0-38, Finley 20-40-2-231. Clemson, Watson 39-52-1-378.

RECEIVING: NC State, Samuels 8-100, Hines 3-65, Harmon 3-42, Louis 3-31, Dayes 3-27, Cherry 1-4. Clemson, M.Williams 12-146, Renfrow 6-53, R.McCloud 6-51, Leggett 5-56, A.Scott 4-23, Cain 2-17, Gallman 1-18, Dye 1-11, Thompson 1-8, Fuller 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS: NC State, Bambard 43, Bambard 37, Bambard 33.

