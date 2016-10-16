Clemson slips in latest Top 25, passed by team that didn’t play

Michigan moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, right behind No. 2 Ohio State, to give the Big Ten rivals their best combined ranking since the 2006 season, when they played the only 1-vs.-2 game in the series.
Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday with a season-high 60 first-place votes. The Buckeyes stayed No. 2 after an overtime victory against Wisconsin, which fell two spots to 10th. The Wolverines moved up in an off week with Clemson slipping to fourth.
The Tigers had a 24-17 overtime escape at home against North Carolina State.
Michigan has its best ranking since it was No. 3 after losing to Ohio State in ’06. No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 7 Louisville held their spots.
Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) has an open week and then travels to face Florida State on Oct. 29. The Tigers remained No. 3 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (60)
7-0
1524
1
2. Ohio St.
6-0
1457
2
3. Michigan (1)
6-0
1368
4
4. Clemson
7-0
1337
3
5. Washington
6-0
1304
5
6. Texas A&M
6-0
1218
6
7. Louisville
5-1
1168
7
8. Nebraska
6-0
1037
10
9. Baylor
6-0
1021
11
10. Wisconsin
4-2
935
8
11. Houston
6-1
766
13
12. West Virginia
5-0
744
20
13. Florida St.
5-2
733
14
14. Boise St.
6-0
694
15
15. Florida
5-1
626
18
16. Oklahoma
4-2
612
19
17. Arkansas
5-2
584
22
18. Tennessee
5-2
550
9
19. Utah
6-1
479
21
20. W. Michigan
7-0
285
24
21. Auburn
4-2
277
23
22. North Carolina
5-2
254
-
23. Mississippi
3-3
188
12
24. Navy
4-1
163
25
25. LSU
4-2
123
-
Others receiving votes: Colorado 110, Miami 69, Oklahoma St. 47, Washington St. 39, Virginia Tech 38, South Florida 31, Stanford 15, Iowa 7, Arizona St. 6, Southern Cal 5, NC State 4, San Diego St. 3, Pittsburgh 2, Pittsburgh 1, TCU 1.
