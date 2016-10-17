Clemson University

October 17, 2016 11:59 AM

Clemson-Florida State football game time set

Clemson’s showdown with Florida State on Oct. 29 will get the top television slot in the college football world.

The ACC announced the game will be at 8 p.m. that night on ABC, the night’s showcase game for ESPN’s family of networks. It’s Clemson’s second game in that slot after the Louisville game a few weeks ago.

This game decided the ACC Atlantic Division, and a Clemson win this year would knock the Seminoles out of contention.

ACC TV schedule

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at Pitt, 7:00 pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 29

Louisville at Virginia, Noon, ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2*

Duke at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN

Boston College at NC State, 12:30 pm, ACC Network

Army at Wake Forest, 3:30 pm, RSN

Miami at Notre Dame, 3:30 pm, NBC

Clemson at Florida State, 8:00 pm, ABC

* Network selection following games of Oct. 22

Clemson University

