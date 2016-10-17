Dabo Swinney updates Clemson RB Wayne Gallman’s health

Clemson running back Wayne Gallman will be held out of practice this week as he goes through the concussion protocol, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said during a Monday teleconference.
Gallman suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Saturday’s win against N.C. State.
Swinney said Gallman “was actually really good yesterday and good this morning.”
The 2015 first-team All-ACC selection has two weeks to get healthy as the Tigers have a bye week before traveling to face Florida State Oct. 29.
Gallman leads Clemson in rushing with 90 carries for 489 yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
C.J. Fuller received the majority of the carries on Saturday after Gallman was injured and rushed 16 times for 56 yards. Fuller has 23 rushes for 82 yards this season.
In addition to Gallman, Van Smith was banged up against N.C. State.
Swinney said the starting safety “has a little soreness in kind of his butt area.”
Sticking With Ray-Ray
Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud dropped a punt for the second straight week but will continue to return punts.
McCloud lost a fumble on a punt return against Boston College and the Tigers recovered after he bobbled a punt against N.C. State.
“We’ll go back to work. We’re going to get a lot of reps this week. I believe in Ray-Ray 100 percent. We’re going to continue to roll with him,” Swinney said.
The sophomore has returned 14 punts for 172 yards and is averaging more than 12 yards per return.
“There’s definitely some fundamental things that he’s got to learn from on the tape and improve upon… We just have to get back and rebuild his confidence this week, and that’ll be a big emphasis for us,” Swinney said.
Fruhmorgen Responds
Swinney was disappointed with right tackle Jake Fruhmorgen’s play against Boston College, calling it one of his worst games probably since peewee.
However, the sophomore responded by playing well against the Wolfpack.
“He played well, just like I thought he would. He bounced back and had a heck of a game,” Swinney said. “There were a lot of positives, and Fruhmorgen was one of them. He was definitely one of the positives.”
Extra Security
Clemson will put a big emphasis on ball security during the bye week after turning the ball over four times against N.C. State.
“It’s something we have to get corrected,” Swinney said. “You can sit around and you can talk about it all you want, but we’ll go back and work our fundamentals and keep swinging the bat. That’s what we’re going to do, get back in the batter’s box and keep playing.”
The Tigers rank No. 122 out of 128 teams in protecting the football with 16 turnovers this season.
Comments