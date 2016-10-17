Clemson University

October 17, 2016 5:25 PM

Clemson players in the NFL: Andre Branch has big Week 6 game

How former Clemson players performed in the NFL this weekend:

C.J. Spiller, RB, Seahawks: Had three catches for 38 yards, one carry for minus-3 yards and returned a kick for 24 yards in 26-24 win over Atlanta.

Mackenzie Alexander, CB, Vikings: On a bye week.

Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts: Caught one pass for 9 yards in 26-23 overtime loss to Houston.

Stephone Anthony, LB, Saints: Active, but no stats in 41-38 win over Carolina.

Charlie Whitehurst, QB, Browns: Had his contract terminated this week.

Tavaris Barnes, DE, Seahawks: Active, but no stats in 26-24 win over Atlanta.

Vic Beasley, LB, Falcons: Credited with three tackles, two solo, in 26-24 loss to Seattle.

Andre Branch, DE, Dolphins: Had four tackles, three solo, including 1.5 sacks in 30-15 win over Pittsburgh.

Bashaud Breeland, CB, Redskins: Returned from injury and had four tackles, two solo, in 27-20 win over Philadelphia.

Jaron Brown, WR, Cardinals: Played Monday night against the New York Jets.

Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers: Suspended for the season.

Chandler Catanzaro, K, Cardinals: Played Monday night against the New York Jets.

Kavell Conner, LB, Ravens: Active, but no stats in 27-23 loss to the New York Giants.

Kevin Dodd. LB, Titans: Had one tackle in 28-26 win over Cleveland.

Andre Ellington, RB, Cardinals: Played Monday night against the New York Jets.

Marcus Gilchrist, S, Jets: Played Monday night against Arizona.

B.J. Goodson, LB, Giants: Active, but no stats in 27-23 win over Baltimore.

T.J. Green, S, Colts: Had four tackles, all solo, in 26-23 overtime loss to Houston.

Chris Hairston, OT, Chargers: Active, but no stats in 21-13 win over Denver.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans: Hauled in nine catches for 71 in 26-23 overtime win over Indianapolis.

Adam Humphries, WR, Bucs: On a bye week.

Grady Jarrett, DT, Falcons: Had seven total tackles in 26-24 loss to Seattle.

Jarvis Jenkins, DT, Jets: Played Monday night against Arizona.

Jayron Kearse, S, Vikings: On a bye week.

Shaq Lawson, DE, Bills: Starting season on PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

Byron Maxwell, CB, Dolphins: Had five tackles, four solo, and four passes defensed in 30-15 win over Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Meeks, S, Bills: Active, but no stats in 45-16 win over San Francisco.

Charone Peake, WR, Jets: Played Monday night against Arizona.

Bradley Pinion, P, 49ers: Had five punts for 209 yards (41.8 average) and landed one inside the 20 in 45-16 loss to Buffalo.

D.J. Reader, DT, Texans: Credited with two tackles, on solo, ins 26-23 overtime win over Indianapolis.

Coty Sensabaugh, CB, Giants: Signed this week. Had one tackle in 27-23 win over Baltimore.

Tyler Shatley, G, Jaguars: Active, but no stats in 17-16 win over Chicago.

Brandon Thompson, DT, Bengals: Starting season on PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills: On injured reserve with a foot injury and is out at least eight weeks.

DeShawn Williams, DT, Bengals: Inactive for 35-17 loss to New England.

