Clemson moves up in latest AP poll; Top 15 showdown next vs. Florida State

Clemson climbed one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday.
The Tigers are now No. 3 in the AP ranking. Ohio State dropped four spots to No. 6 in the AP poll after its first loss of the season, and Penn State moved into the rankings for the first time since 2011 after upsetting the Buckeyes.
Alabama is No. 1 again, receiving all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel on Sunday. Michigan moved up to No. 2.
Louisville moved up to No. 5 ahead of the Buckeyes, who blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and lost 24-21 against Penn State on Saturday night.
Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) did not play this weekend and faces No. 12 Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday (ABC).
Clemson held steady at No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, as Michigan jumped over the Tigers to take over the No. 2 spot in that ranking.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (60)
8-0
1524
1
2. Michigan (1)
7-0
1446
3
3. Clemson
7-0
1382
4
4. Washington
7-0
1373
5
5. Louisville
6-1
1276
7
6. Ohio St.
6-1
1143
2
7. Nebraska
7-0
1083
8
8. Baylor
6-0
1063
9
9. Texas A&M
6-1
1007
6
10. West Virginia
6-0
997
12
11. Wisconsin
5-2
980
10
12. Florida St.
5-2
725
13
13. Boise St.
7-0
716
14
14. Florida
5-1
654
15
15. Auburn
5-2
641
21
16. Oklahoma
5-2
626
16
17. Utah
7-1
584
19
18. Tennessee
5-2
572
18
19. LSU
5-2
352
25
20. W. Michigan
8-0
349
20
21. North Carolina
6-2
328
22
22. Navy
5-1
251
24
23. Colorado
6-2
207
-
24. Penn St.
5-2
193
-
25. Virginia Tech
5-2
110
-
Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, Houston 67, Oklahoma St. 62, Arkansas 14, Troy 6, Southern Cal 5, San Diego St. 2, Pittsburgh 2, SMU 1.
Comments