October 23, 2016 2:07 PM

Clemson moves up in latest AP poll; Top 15 showdown next vs. Florida State

From staff and wire reports

Clemson climbed one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday.

The Tigers are now No. 3 in the AP ranking. Ohio State dropped four spots to No. 6 in the AP poll after its first loss of the season, and Penn State moved into the rankings for the first time since 2011 after upsetting the Buckeyes.

Alabama is No. 1 again, receiving all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel on Sunday. Michigan moved up to No. 2.

Louisville moved up to No. 5 ahead of the Buckeyes, who blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and lost 24-21 against Penn State on Saturday night.

Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) did not play this weekend and faces No. 12 Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday (ABC).

Clemson held steady at No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, as Michigan jumped over the Tigers to take over the No. 2 spot in that ranking.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (60)

8-0

1524

1

2. Michigan (1)

7-0

1446

3

3. Clemson

7-0

1382

4

4. Washington

7-0

1373

5

5. Louisville

6-1

1276

7

6. Ohio St.

6-1

1143

2

7. Nebraska

7-0

1083

8

8. Baylor

6-0

1063

9

9. Texas A&M

6-1

1007

6

10. West Virginia

6-0

997

12

11. Wisconsin

5-2

980

10

12. Florida St.

5-2

725

13

13. Boise St.

7-0

716

14

14. Florida

5-1

654

15

15. Auburn

5-2

641

21

16. Oklahoma

5-2

626

16

17. Utah

7-1

584

19

18. Tennessee

5-2

572

18

19. LSU

5-2

352

25

20. W. Michigan

8-0

349

20

21. North Carolina

6-2

328

22

22. Navy

5-1

251

24

23. Colorado

6-2

207

-

24. Penn St.

5-2

193

-

25. Virginia Tech

5-2

110

-

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, Houston 67, Oklahoma St. 62, Arkansas 14, Troy 6, Southern Cal 5, San Diego St. 2, Pittsburgh 2, SMU 1.

