Clemson QB Deshaun Watson gets off to hot start in showdown at FSU

Deshaun Watson didn’t take any time to get back in a groove coming off Clemson’s bye week.
The junior All-American completed his first five passes at Florida State Saturday night and started the game 9-for-10 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown. His only incompletion out of his first 10 attempts was on a ball being tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Watson led Clemson on touchdown drives on its first two possessions. The big play of the opening drive came when he connected with tight end Jordan Leggett for a 41-yard gain to the Florida State 1.
Tigers running back Wayne Gallman scored from a yard out on the next play to give Clemson a 7-0 lead.
On the second drive, Clemson went 10 plays in 80 yards and Watson found Hunter Renfrow from 3 yards out for the score and a 14-0 lead.
ANOTHER ONE
Clemson safety Jadar Johnson picked off his team-leading fourth pass of the season in the second quarter, intercepting Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois on a deep ball over the middle.
Johnson had interceptions against Louisville, S.C. State and Auburn.
Only 17 players in the country entered Saturday with four or more interceptions.
FRANCOIS FINDS HIS RHYTHM
Francois didn’t have much success for most of the first half, starting 7-for-16 passing for 119 yards and an interception. But he got going late in the second quarter, completing his final three passes for gains of 40, 23 and five yards.
His final completion of the first half went to Nyqwan Murray for a score to cut the Clemson lead to 17-14. Murray had three catches for 67 yards in the first half, while Kermit Whitfield caught three balls for 56 yards.
JOSEPH STARTS STRONG
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph had twice as many tackles as any other player on the Tigers’ defense in the first half with six. He entered the game leading the Tigers in tackles with 65.
QUICK HITS
▪ Florida State defensive back Marquez White picked off Watson early in the second quarter, marking the ninth game in a row the Seminoles forced a turnover.
▪ Clemson’s captains were Watson, Johnson, wide receiver Artavis Scott and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.
