October 30, 2016 2:12 PM

Clemson holds steady in polls after road win over FSU

From staff and wire reports

The top of the major college football polls remained unchanged Sunday.

Clemson, coming off a 37-34 road win against Florida State, is No. 3 again in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Alabama and Michigan remain Nos. 1 and 2.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 ACC) host Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday on either ABC or ESPN2.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (60)

8-0

1524

1

2. Michigan (1)

8-0

1435

2

3. Clemson

8-0

1401

3

4. Washington

8-0

1369

4

5. Louisville

7-1

1262

5

6. Ohio St.

7-1

1207

6

7. Texas A&M

7-1

1150

9

8. Wisconsin

6-2

1122

11

9. Nebraska

7-1

951

7

10. Florida

6-1

929

14

11. Auburn

6-2

927

15

12. Oklahoma

6-2

835

16

13. Baylor

6-1

693

8

14. West Virginia

6-1

620

10

15. LSU

5-2

586

19

16. Utah

7-2

506

17

17. W. Michigan

8-0

481

20

18. North Carolina

6-2

423

21

19. Florida St.

5-3

409

12

20. Penn St.

6-2

390

24

21. Colorado

6-2

375

23

22. Oklahoma St.

6-2

355

-

23. Virginia Tech

6-2

345

25

24. Boise St.

7-1

203

13

25. Washington St.

6-2

139

-

Others receiving votes: Houston 65, Southern Cal 40, San Diego St. 21, Troy 20, Tennessee 17, South Florida 10, Arkansas 7, Wyoming 5, Tulsa 3.

Clemson University

