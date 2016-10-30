Clemson holds steady in polls after road win over FSU

The top of the major college football polls remained unchanged Sunday.
Clemson, coming off a 37-34 road win against Florida State, is No. 3 again in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Alabama and Michigan remain Nos. 1 and 2.
The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 ACC) host Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday on either ABC or ESPN2.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (60)
8-0
1524
1
2. Michigan (1)
8-0
1435
2
3. Clemson
8-0
1401
3
4. Washington
8-0
1369
4
5. Louisville
7-1
1262
5
6. Ohio St.
7-1
1207
6
7. Texas A&M
7-1
1150
9
8. Wisconsin
6-2
1122
11
9. Nebraska
7-1
951
7
10. Florida
6-1
929
14
11. Auburn
6-2
927
15
12. Oklahoma
6-2
835
16
13. Baylor
6-1
693
8
14. West Virginia
6-1
620
10
15. LSU
5-2
586
19
16. Utah
7-2
506
17
17. W. Michigan
8-0
481
20
18. North Carolina
6-2
423
21
19. Florida St.
5-3
409
12
20. Penn St.
6-2
390
24
21. Colorado
6-2
375
23
22. Oklahoma St.
6-2
355
-
23. Virginia Tech
6-2
345
25
24. Boise St.
7-1
203
13
25. Washington St.
6-2
139
-
Others receiving votes: Houston 65, Southern Cal 40, San Diego St. 21, Troy 20, Tennessee 17, South Florida 10, Arkansas 7, Wyoming 5, Tulsa 3.
