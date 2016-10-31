Clemson University

Kickoff time set for Clemson-Pitt

No. 3 Clemson will get an afternoon timeslot for their final big test of the regular season.

The Tigers will face Pitt at 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 12. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.

Clemson (8-0, 5-0 ACC) hosts Syracuse on Saturday. Pitt (5-3, 2-2) is coming off a 3-point loss to Virginia Tech and has Miami this week.

Pittsburgh has a grind-it-out offense that’s been extremely efficient this season.

ACC Week 11 schedule

Thursday, November 10:

North Carolina at Duke, 7:30 pm, ESPN

Friday, November 11:

Boston College at Florida State, 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, November 12:

NC State at Syracuse, 12:30 pm, ACC Network

Miami at Virginia, 2:00 pm, RSN

Pitt at Clemson, 3:30 pm, ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2*

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 3:30 pm, ESPNU

Wake Forest at Louisville, 7:00 pm, ESPN2

