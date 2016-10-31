Kickoff time set for Clemson-Pitt

No. 3 Clemson will get an afternoon timeslot for their final big test of the regular season.
The Tigers will face Pitt at 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 12. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.
Clemson (8-0, 5-0 ACC) hosts Syracuse on Saturday. Pitt (5-3, 2-2) is coming off a 3-point loss to Virginia Tech and has Miami this week.
Pittsburgh has a grind-it-out offense that’s been extremely efficient this season.
ACC Week 11 schedule
Thursday, November 10:
North Carolina at Duke, 7:30 pm, ESPN
Friday, November 11:
Boston College at Florida State, 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, November 12:
NC State at Syracuse, 12:30 pm, ACC Network
Miami at Virginia, 2:00 pm, RSN
Pitt at Clemson, 3:30 pm, ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2*
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 3:30 pm, ESPNU
Wake Forest at Louisville, 7:00 pm, ESPN2
Comments