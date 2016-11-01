Clemson ranked inside top 4 in first College Football Playoff rankings

The initial College Football Playoff rankings for 2016 were released Tuesday night, and for the second straight year Clemson is in the top four.
The Tigers are ranked No. 2, behind last year’s national champion Alabama. Michigan is ranked No. 3, while Texas A&M comes in at No. 4.
If the rankings hold, Clemson will face the Wolverines in a College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 31.
The Tigers faced Alabama last year in Glendale in the national title game, falling 45-40.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Tuesday morning that he does not care where the Tigers are ranked now, just where they are ranked at the end of the season.
“It just doesn’t matter. Everybody’s got to have something to talk about. Everybody’s got to have something to write about. That’s what makes the world go around. That’s what makes it fun. People want to watch good programming and have to deal with hypotheticals… But that’s just not our world,” Swinney said. “For us we’ve got to take care of business. That’s the bottom line… If we continue to take care of business, then in December and late November, then they matter.”
The Tigers have four regular season games remaining, beginning Saturday at home against Syracuse, as well as the ACC championship game following the regular season, should Clemson win the Atlantic Division as expected. The Tigers are a game ahead of Louisville in the division and hold the tiebreaker.
The rest of the top 10 in the playoff includes Washington at No. 5, with Ohio State, Louisville, Wisconsin, Auburn and Nebraska rounding out the top 10.
