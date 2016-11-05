Clemson QB Deshaun Watson leaves game vs. Syracuse with injury

CLEMSON – Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson was injured in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Syracuse and went to the locker room.
Watson took a hard hit on his right shoulder and stayed in for another play but left the game after an incomplete pass. He short-hopped his intended target and removed himself from the game.
Trainers were looking at his throwing shoulder and Watson threw a couple of warm-up passes on the sideline before heading to the locker room with a few minutes left in the half.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN he is unsure how serious Watson’s injury is.
“I don’t know until I get in (the locker room),” Swinney said. “He thought it was his muscle, his trap, but we’ll see. He was loosening up but had like a little stinger so we’ll see.”
