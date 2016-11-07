Tigers star Deshaun Watson is the first Clemson QB to win back-to-back starts against Florida State
Clemson football senior Jordan Leggett finished with five catches for 122 yards in the win over Florida State.
Clemson junior Wayne Gallman had 2 touchdown runs in dramatic win over FSU.
Dabo talks about Clemson football team's win over Florida state Saturday.
Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson and the Tigers enter Doak Campbell Stadium
Clemson visits FSU for the 2016 football match up.
First-team All-ACC selection Jaron Blossomgame speaks at ACC Media Day.
Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell breaks down the roster, including transfer additions
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' upcoming road game at Florida State.