Alabama, Michigan, Clemson lead latest AP Top 25

Texas A&M tumbled three spots to No. 10 while the top six teams remained intact in The Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Washington, Louisville and Ohio State remained in front in the Top 25 rankings.
No new teams entered the poll this week.
Clemson (9-0, 6-0) defeated Syracuse 54-0 on Saturday.
Texas A&M had been ranked fourth in the first College Football Playoff rating released last week. The Aggies dropped from No. 7 after losing to Mississippi State 35-28.
Alabama won 10-0 at LSU on Saturday for its 13th straight victory over a Top 25 team, which represents the third-longest such streak in history. Southern California won 16 straight games over ranked opponents from 2002-05 and Oklahoma beat 15 straight Top 25 foes from 1973-76.
Alabama has won 21 straight games overall since falling 43-37 to No. 15 Mississippi on Sept. 19, 2015.
The Crimson Tide received 60 of a possible 61 first-place votes in the poll released Sunday. The other first-place vote went to No. 2 Michigan, a 59-3 winner over Maryland on Saturday. The rest of the top six includes No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Washington, No. 5 Louisville and No. 6 Ohio State. Wisconsin moved up from eighth to seventh.
LSU fell from 15th to 19th following its loss to Alabama.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (60)
9-0
1524
1
2. Michigan (1)
9-0
1432
2
3. Clemson
9-0
1408
3
4. Washington
9-0
1364
4
5. Louisville
8-1
1255
5
6. Ohio St.
8-1
1245
6
7. Wisconsin
7-2
1159
8
8. Auburn
7-2
1081
11
9. Oklahoma
7-2
996
12
10. Texas A&M
7-2
820
7
11. West Virginia
7-1
805
14
12. Penn St.
7-2
752
20
13. Utah
7-2
686
16
14. W. Michigan
9-0
583
17
15. North Carolina
7-2
559
18
16. Colorado
7-2
550
21
17. Oklahoma St.
7-2
516
22
18. Virginia Tech
7-2
479
23
19. LSU
5-3
454
15
20. Florida St.
6-3
450
19
21. Nebraska
7-2
434
9
22. Florida
6-2
390
10
23. Washington St.
7-2
305
25
24. Boise St.
8-1
226
24
25. Baylor
6-2
90
13
Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 76, Arkansas 74, San Diego St. 38, Troy 28, Houston 25, Tennessee 9, Tulsa 3, South Florida 3, Minnesota 2, Navy 2, Wyoming 2.
