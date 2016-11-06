Clemson University

November 6, 2016 2:54 PM

Alabama, Michigan, Clemson lead latest AP Top 25

By STEVE MEGARGEE

The Associated Press

Texas A&M tumbled three spots to No. 10 while the top six teams remained intact in The Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Washington, Louisville and Ohio State remained in front in the Top 25 rankings.

No new teams entered the poll this week.

Clemson (9-0, 6-0) defeated Syracuse 54-0 on Saturday.

Texas A&M had been ranked fourth in the first College Football Playoff rating released last week. The Aggies dropped from No. 7 after losing to Mississippi State 35-28.

Alabama won 10-0 at LSU on Saturday for its 13th straight victory over a Top 25 team, which represents the third-longest such streak in history. Southern California won 16 straight games over ranked opponents from 2002-05 and Oklahoma beat 15 straight Top 25 foes from 1973-76.

Alabama has won 21 straight games overall since falling 43-37 to No. 15 Mississippi on Sept. 19, 2015.

The Crimson Tide received 60 of a possible 61 first-place votes in the poll released Sunday. The other first-place vote went to No. 2 Michigan, a 59-3 winner over Maryland on Saturday. The rest of the top six includes No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Washington, No. 5 Louisville and No. 6 Ohio State. Wisconsin moved up from eighth to seventh.

LSU fell from 15th to 19th following its loss to Alabama.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (60)

9-0

1524

1

2. Michigan (1)

9-0

1432

2

3. Clemson

9-0

1408

3

4. Washington

9-0

1364

4

5. Louisville

8-1

1255

5

6. Ohio St.

8-1

1245

6

7. Wisconsin

7-2

1159

8

8. Auburn

7-2

1081

11

9. Oklahoma

7-2

996

12

10. Texas A&M

7-2

820

7

11. West Virginia

7-1

805

14

12. Penn St.

7-2

752

20

13. Utah

7-2

686

16

14. W. Michigan

9-0

583

17

15. North Carolina

7-2

559

18

16. Colorado

7-2

550

21

17. Oklahoma St.

7-2

516

22

18. Virginia Tech

7-2

479

23

19. LSU

5-3

454

15

20. Florida St.

6-3

450

19

21. Nebraska

7-2

434

9

22. Florida

6-2

390

10

23. Washington St.

7-2

305

25

24. Boise St.

8-1

226

24

25. Baylor

6-2

90

13

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 76, Arkansas 74, San Diego St. 38, Troy 28, Houston 25, Tennessee 9, Tulsa 3, South Florida 3, Minnesota 2, Navy 2, Wyoming 2.

