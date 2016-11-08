Clemson basketball guard to miss time after suffering injury

Clemson men’s basketball guard Shelton Mitchell sustained a non-contact knee injury in practice on Tuesday and will not play Friday against Georgia in the season opener for the Tigers, according to the Clemson basketball Twitter account.
Mitchell will undergo a procedure Tuesday, according to the tweet.
The North Carolina native started in Clemson’s exhibition win over Lander and scored 15 points with two rebounds and five assists in the Tigers’ 105-49 victory.
Mitchell redshirted last season after transferring from Vanderbilt.
The redshirt sophomore started 11 of 31 games as a freshman for the Commodores and averaged 4.3 points and 3.3 assists. He finished the season with 103 assists.
