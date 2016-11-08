Swinney unhappy with notion Clemson WR Scott having down year

Clemson receiver Artavis Scott’s numbers are down a bit from last season. Through nine games, the junior has 38 catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns.
In 2015, he led the Tigers with 93 receptions and 901 yards while ranking second in touchdowns with six.
Scott was asked earlier this week if he’s frustrated his numbers are down and responded, “Definitely it’s frustrating. I like to make plays. … But I’m a team player. I’ll do what I have to do for the team.”
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney voiced his displeasure with the question during his press conference on Tuesday when the topic was brought up.
“I don’t understand why y’all would ask that question. I really don’t. He’s the second-leading receiver on the team,” Swinney said. “Are we trying to create some drama? ‘So Artavis, are you disappointed your numbers are down?’ Is that how the question was asked? That’s bologna. That’s what that is. … His numbers ain’t down.”
Swinney went on to say that Scott has a great attitude and has never complained about a lack of touches.
“Don’t put words in his mouth and lead him down that path. Artavis is as committed and as good a leader as we have on this team,” he said. “ Everybody wants to touch the ball more. There’s one ball.”
INJURY UPDATE
Swinney didn’t provide much of an update on how much quarterback Deshaun Watson has done in practice this week. When asked he replied, “He’s done what we’ve asked him to do.”
He added offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen, who didn’t play against Syracuse, is day-to-day.
Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and cornerback Marcus Edmond, two players who also didn’t play against Syracuse, are close to being healthy.
PREPARING FOR PRICE
Pitt defensive lineman Ejuan Price is one of the most disruptive defenders in college football.
The redshirt senior has 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, nine quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles in nine games.
He’s tied for third in the country in sacks and is third in tackles for loss.
“Very good football player… He just makes plays,” Swinney said. “No. 5 is a baller. He’s not very big, but he plays fast and he is a handful.”
Game info
Who: Pittsburgh at Clemson
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Line: Clemson by 21
