Clemson starting OL out this week

Clemson starting right tackle Jake Fruhmorgen won’t be with the team for Saturday’s game against Pitt, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Wednesday night.
Fruhmorgen’s dealing with a personal issue, according to Swinney. He wasn’t at practice on Wednesday.
The sophomore has started every game but one at right tackle this season. He missed last week’s game against Syracuse with a shoulder injury.
Freshman Sean Pollard started against the Orange and will start again this week. The true freshman from North Carolina enrolled in January.
Pollard and the rest of the Clemson offensive line will try to stop a tough Panthers defensive front, led by Ejuan Price.
Price is third in the country in sacks with nine and tackles for loss with 16.
