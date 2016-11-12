Photos: Clemson vs. Pitt football

Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Panthers won 43-42.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) carries the ball while Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Dane Jackson (11) attempts the tackle during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back James Conner (24) is brought down by Clemson Tigers linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) and safety Van Smith (23) during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back James Conner (24) is brought down by Clemson Tigers linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) and safety Van Smith (23) during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Avonte Maddox (14) celebrates after making an interception during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Jordan Leggett (16) carries the ball after shaking the tackle by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jordan Whitehead (9) during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) carries the ball while being defended by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Terrish Webb (2) during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) carries the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers cheerleaders during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive co-coordinator Jeff Scott during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Darrin Hall (22) is brought down by Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nathan Peterman (4) looks on after passing the ball during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) is brought down by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Avonte Maddox (14) after making a reception during the first quarter at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; The colors are presented prior to the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; A member of the Clemson Tigers marching band performs prior to the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) is greeted by head coach Dabo Swinney prior to the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) is greeted by head coach Dabo Swinney prior to the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) carries the ball while Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Dane Jackson (11) attempts the tackle during the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) carries the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) celebrates after a tackle during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) and defensive back Ryan Carter (31) attempt to bring down Pittsburgh Panthers running back James Conner (24) during the second half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) attempts to bring down Pittsburgh Panthers running back James Conner (24) during the second half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Panthers won 43-42.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi meet in center field after the game at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Panthers won 43-42.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back James Conner (24) carries the ball during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) carries the ball while being defended by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Dane Jackson (11) during the second half at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports