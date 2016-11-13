Clemson slips in Top 25

Clemson’s football team paid a price in the rankings for getting upset Saturday night by Pitt.
The Tigers slipped from No. 3 to No. 5 following the 43-42 loss in Death Valley. Clemson was No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Washington lost as well.
Clemson slipped from No. 2 to 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
The rest of the AP top five was Alabama first, Ohio State second, Louisville third and Michigan fourth.
Clemson still controls its destiny in the race for an ACC title spot. The Tigers hold a tiebreaker with Louisville (7-1 with conference play finished) and can clinch with a win at Wake Forest next week.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts.
Prv.
1. Alabama (61)
10-0
1525
1
2. Ohio St.
9-1
1455
6
3. Louisville
9-1
1357
5
4. Michigan
9-1
1323
2
5. Clemson
9-1
1304
3
6. Wisconsin
8-2
1214
7
7. Washington
9-1
1150
4
8. Oklahoma
8-2
1064
9
9. Penn St.
8-2
961
12
10. West Virginia
8-1
920
11
11. Utah
8-2
807
13
12. Colorado
8-2
797
16
13. Oklahoma St.
8-2
659
17
14. W. Michigan
10-0
634
14
15. Southern Cal
7-3
584
-
16. LSU
6-3
582
19
17. Florida St.
7-3
569
20
18. Auburn
7-3
543
8
19. Nebraska
8-2
504
21
20. Washington St.
8-2
501
23
21. Florida
7-2
435
22
22. Boise St.
9-1
315
24
23. Texas A&M
7-3
238
10
24. San Diego St.
9-1
97
-
25. Troy
8-1
63
-
Others receiving votes: Houston 49, North Carolina 40, Virginia Tech 36, Tennessee 21, Navy 20, Stanford 16, W. Kentucky 11, Pittsburgh 9, South Florida 8, Arkansas 7, Iowa 4, Mississippi 2, Minnesota 1.
