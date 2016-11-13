Clemson slips in Top 25

Clemson University

Clemson’s football team paid a price in the rankings for getting upset Saturday night by Pitt.

The Tigers slipped from No. 3 to No. 5 following the 43-42 loss in Death Valley. Clemson was No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Washington lost as well.

Clemson slipped from No. 2 to 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The rest of the AP top five was Alabama first, Ohio State second, Louisville third and Michigan fourth.

Clemson still controls its destiny in the race for an ACC title spot. The Tigers hold a tiebreaker with Louisville (7-1 with conference play finished) and can clinch with a win at Wake Forest next week.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts.

Prv.

1. Alabama (61)

10-0

1525

1

2. Ohio St.

9-1

1455

6

3. Louisville

9-1

1357

5

4. Michigan

9-1

1323

2

5. Clemson

9-1

1304

3

6. Wisconsin

8-2

1214

7

7. Washington

9-1

1150

4

8. Oklahoma

8-2

1064

9

9. Penn St.

8-2

961

12

10. West Virginia

8-1

920

11

11. Utah

8-2

807

13

12. Colorado

8-2

797

16

13. Oklahoma St.

8-2

659

17

14. W. Michigan

10-0

634

14

15. Southern Cal

7-3

584

-

16. LSU

6-3

582

19

17. Florida St.

7-3

569

20

18. Auburn

7-3

543

8

19. Nebraska

8-2

504

21

20. Washington St.

8-2

501

23

21. Florida

7-2

435

22

22. Boise St.

9-1

315

24

23. Texas A&M

7-3

238

10

24. San Diego St.

9-1

97

-

25. Troy

8-1

63

-

Others receiving votes: Houston 49, North Carolina 40, Virginia Tech 36, Tennessee 21, Navy 20, Stanford 16, W. Kentucky 11, Pittsburgh 9, South Florida 8, Arkansas 7, Iowa 4, Mississippi 2, Minnesota 1.

