Clemson drops but still inside CFP top four after first loss

Clemson remains ranked in the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, despite suffering its first loss of the season to Pitt last Saturday.
The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in the rankings, which were released Tuesday night on ESPN.
Alabama is ranked No. 1, followed by Ohio State at 2 and Michigan at 3.
The rest of the top 10 includes No. 5 Louisville, No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Colorado.
In last week’s rankings, Clemson, Michigan and Washington were behind top-ranked Alabama. The Tigers, Wolverines and Huskies all lost over the weekend.
If the rankings hold, Clemson will face the Crimson Tide in a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve in Atlanta.
The Tigers play at Wake Forest on Saturday and can clinch the ACC Atlantic with a win. Clemson ends the regular season hosting South Carolina. The Tigers would then play the ACC Coastal winner, most likely Virginia Tech, in the ACC title game.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference that he believes the Tigers still control their own destiny to reach the playoff.
“We’ve got to go finish and it’ll all play itself out, but there’s nothing different for us. We control our destiny, and it wouldn’t have been any different if some of those other teams hadn’t have lost last week,” Swinney said. “We’d still control our own destiny. It is what it is in that regard. It really doesn’t matter. All that matters is try to find a way to beat Wake Forest this week. If we do that then we’re on track to bigger and better goals.”
Full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 for games played through November 12. pic.twitter.com/HMKAnElgs3— CFBPlayoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 16, 2016
