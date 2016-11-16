Swinney uncertain if starting offensive tackles will play

The Clemson football team was without both of its starting offensive tackles for most of last Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. It’s uncertain whether either will play against at Wake Forest.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn’t say if left tackle Mitch Hyatt or right tackle Jake Fruhmorgen will be available.
Hyatt suffered a foot sprain during Clemson’s first offensive series of last week’s game and didn’t return. Swinney said Clemson’s trainers are very optimistic Hyatt will be able to return this week.
“If he can play, he’ll play,” Swinney said.
Fruhmorgen hasn’t played in Clemson’s past two games and is away from the team because of personal reasons. Swinney said he has communicated with Fruhmorgen by phone but doesn’t know when he will be back.
Tremayne Anchrum will start if Hyatt doesn’t play, and Sean Pollard could start in place of Fruhmorgen.
Smoke not affecting Tigers
Clemson has canceled some of its on-campus recreational sports activities this week because of smoke from wildfires in the region, but Swinney said his team hasn’t been affected by the air conditions.
“I hate it for all the students missing out on some rec opportunities, but that’s crazy what’s going on,” Swinney said. “We’re fortunate, because we do have an indoor facility, so it won’t impact us as far as being able to practice.”
Replacing Pagano
Clemson’s expected to be without defensive tackle Scott Pagano for its last two regular-season games and likely for an appearance in the ACC Championship Game. Pagano broke the fourth metatarsal in his foot last Saturday.
Dexter Lawrence, who started six of Clemson’s first 10 games in front of Pagano, will be a full-time starter in Pagano’s absence.
Game info
Who: Clemson at Wake Forest
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: BB&T Field; Winston-Salem, N.C.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM
Line: Clemson by 22 1/2
