How will Clemson respond to getting knocked down?

0:21 Chapin's Mark Shealy scores TD run in win over Wilson Pause

1:19 Watch the pick-six that set tone for Spring Valley playoff win

4:08 Frank Martin wraps a win over S.C. State

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

2:33 Cocky Graduates

0:57 How Drew Williams ended up at USC

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

2:50 Levi Moody stars in talent show